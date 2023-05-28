A man in Kruševac climbed to the top of the tower | Info

A man in Kruševac climbed to the top of the tower.

A man (46) climbed to the top of the tower in the archaeological park in Kruševac. Members of the Fire and Rescue Unit and the police are on the scene, and for now it is not known why the man decided to take this step.

Residents of the surrounding streets state that they do not remember a similar case. According to information from the scene, the man from Krušev left his “reasons” for this act on social networks and is recording a live broadcast.. Climbing the Donjon tower within the protected complex in the city center is not rare.

Members of the Mountain Rescue Service, as well as emergency teams, are also on the scene.

