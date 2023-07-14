A man is suing Fox News for naming him as the mastermind of the 2021 US congressional bombing

Ray Epps, a former US Marine who is a supporter of former President Donald Trump, is suing the news channel Fox News and its former host Tucker Carlson, both key figures on the country’s right-wing, because they claimed Epps collaborated with the FBI to organize the attack on the US Congress carried out on January 6, 2021 by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump with the intention of stopping the process of ratifying Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential elections. Fox News he had argued that Epps staged the attack with the aim of making Trump supporters look bad. Epps claims the allegation is false.

In the last months Fox News it has faced several lawsuits: in April it agreed to repay $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems, and has another lawsuit still pending with Smartmatic. These are two companies that produce systems for electronic voting, which they have accused Fox News of having damaged them by spreading false news after the 2020 presidential election. In June, the channel had agreed to compensate former producer Abby Grossberg with 12 million dollars, who accused Carlson of having created a hostile and discriminatory climate in the newsroom.

Epps was filmed on January 5 and 6, 2021 in Washington inciting other people to enter the Capitol, the seat of Congress. He has been questioned by the FBI and also by a parliamentary committee, and has always denied having had any connection with the forces of order in the organization of the attack. According to Epps’ lawyer, the repeated accusations raised by the hugely popular host Tucker Carlson would have made his life very difficult, forcing him to close his business and leave the state in which he lived, Arizona.

