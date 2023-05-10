A man killed his ex-girlfriend and shot himself in the head Info

A man ran into a solarium in Novi Sad, killed a girl and then himself.
A VR man in Novi Sad broke into the beauty salon of IR’s ex-girlfriend (26) and killed her, then killed himself. The man had previously been reported for violence. According to unofficial information, he is a weapons seller in a store near the solarium where the murder and suicide happened.
The media reports that he had the weapon in his legal possession and is a hunter, but the weapon was allegedly taken from him recently. After the tragedy, the police blocked off an entire street in Novi Sad, and forensic experts are also on the scene.