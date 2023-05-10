A man killed his ex-girlfriend and shot himself in the head Info

A man ran into a solarium in Novi Sad, killed a girl and then himself.

Source: MONDO

A VR man in Novi Sad broke into the beauty salon of IR’s ex-girlfriend (26) and killed her, then killed himself. The man had previously been reported for violence. According to unofficial information, he is a weapons seller in a store near the solarium where the murder and suicide happened.

The media reports that he had the weapon in his legal possession and is a hunter, but the weapon was allegedly taken from him recently. After the tragedy, the police blocked off an entire street in Novi Sad, and forensic experts are also on the scene.

(WORLD/Telegraph)