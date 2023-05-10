Home » A man killed his ex-girlfriend and shot himself in the head Info
World

A man killed his ex-girlfriend and shot himself in the head Info

by admin
A man killed his ex-girlfriend and shot himself in the head Info

A man ran into a solarium in Novi Sad, killed a girl and then himself.

Source: MONDO

A VR man in Novi Sad broke into the beauty salon of IR’s ex-girlfriend (26) and killed her, then killed himself. The man had previously been reported for violence. According to unofficial information, he is a weapons seller in a store near the solarium where the murder and suicide happened.

The media reports that he had the weapon in his legal possession and is a hunter, but the weapon was allegedly taken from him recently. After the tragedy, the police blocked off an entire street in Novi Sad, and forensic experts are also on the scene.

(WORLD/Telegraph)

See also  Kinshasa, the city with a thousand faces | The librist

You may also like

From Gaza 100 rockets in one hour against...

“Tabi”: facets of fantastic stories.

breaking latest news of La Plazuela in Granada...

Pandora’s My Mom Bracelet – MONDO MODA

Ivana Nikolić called out the representative of Israel...

He abandoned waste of all kinds, stopped by...

Viaduct demolished in Germany, 150 kg of explosives...

“Sanctuary”: Sumo arrives on TV

Republican Congressman George Santos has been detained and...

Bará exhibition at the Afro Brasil Museum Emanoel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy