At the Batrovci border crossing, two men were arrested for people smuggling and illegal crossing.

Source: MONDO/Goran Sivački

At the entrance to Serbia at the Batrovci border crossing, NK (38) and RK (41) were arrested on suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of illegal border crossing and people smuggling. Driver NK and passenger RK are suspected of being in the bus, in the driver’s rest area, hid a man (23) who had someone else’s identity card with himand after establishing his true identity, it was established that an international red Interpol search was issued for him by a European country.

NK and RK were detained for up to 48 hours, after which they will be brought to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Sremska Mitrovica with a criminal charge, while a misdemeanor charge was filed against a 23-year-old man for using someone else’s identity card, after which he was taken into extradition custody .

(WORLD/Blic)