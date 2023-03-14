Home World A man on an Interpol warrant was arrested in Batrovci Info
World

A man on an Interpol warrant was arrested in Batrovci Info

by admin
A man on an Interpol warrant was arrested in Batrovci Info

At the Batrovci border crossing, two men were arrested for people smuggling and illegal crossing.

Source: MONDO/Goran Sivački

At the entrance to Serbia at the Batrovci border crossing, NK (38) and RK (41) were arrested on suspicion of having committed the criminal offense of illegal border crossing and people smuggling. Driver NK and passenger RK are suspected of being in the bus, in the driver’s rest area, hid a man (23) who had someone else’s identity card with himand after establishing his true identity, it was established that an international red Interpol search was issued for him by a European country.

NK and RK were detained for up to 48 hours, after which they will be brought to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Sremska Mitrovica with a criminal charge, while a misdemeanor charge was filed against a 23-year-old man for using someone else’s identity card, after which he was taken into extradition custody .

(WORLD/Blic)

See also  Zao Caijing丨A black box was found and sent to Beijing overnight to repair the decoding; the price of new houses fell for July, and Harbin plans to abolish the sales restriction policy; Putin said: the supply of natural gas to European countries will be settled in rubles | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Kupiansk like Bakhmut, a bomb every 5 minutes:...

Partizan fans broke the ABA league record |...

Putin-Zelensky, the role of Xi Jinping: what Biden...

Palermo, clinics and precarious workers: Healthcare in the...

Daily horoscope for March 14 | Entertainment

Average exchange rate of the euro March 14,...

Daily horoscope for March 14, 2023 | Magazine...

Milan: the Municipality stops the registration of children...

UK, USA and Australia: Aukus agreement on nuclear...

Journalists on the Criminal Code | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy