For his 36th birthday, he ordered 36 burgers and found out what happened.

Source: nypost.com/screenshot

Craig Harker, a dad from the United Kingdom, has gained a lot of popularity on social media. He loves fast food and often posts videos on the YouTube channel called “Dad loves food”, in which he shows what and how much he can eat. For his 36th birthday, he made an exception and decided to order 36 burgers – each for one year. The footage of his venture set social networks ablaze.

The burgers had 6,000 calories, and Craig paid $64 for them. “I’m not a normal person, I love meat, I’m an absolute carnivore, and you all know how much I love fast food,” he said. “When they handed me the burgers, it was almost like they handed over the baton at the Olympics. I had to be careful when I picked up the food, it was heavy,” explained Craig, who was unable to eat. He stopped at the 12th burger.

“It was huge and I was throwing up. I got to the point where I thought I was going to pass out and there was no way I could go on, everything and my life depended on it. I left the rest for the dog,” Craig said. By the way, did you know what happens in the body when you eat just one burger? One serving of this type of fast food contains more than 500 calories and an incredible 25 grams of fat! More than half of that amount is saturated and trans fats, which have a harmful effect on the body.

Nutritionists often warn about the harmful effects of meat. Just 15 minutes after eating a burger, blood sugar spikes as the body tries to convert calories into energy. Even though you have eaten a caloric meal, the need for food can appear very quickly afterwards. Frequent consumption of this food it can lead to insulin resistance and later to diabetes.

(WORLD)