A man raped a girl in Novi Pazar Info

A man raped a girl in Novi Pazar Info

Members of the Novi Pazar police department reacted quickly and arrested the rapist.

Novopazar police arrested Š.E. (48) from this city, suspected of raping a twenty-one-year-old fellow citizen, was reported by Novi Pazar radio Sto plus today. According to the order of the competent prosecutor, he was detained for up to 48 hours, and the police are checking all the circumstances of this event.

According to unconfirmed information, the rape took place during the previous night, and members of the Novi Pazar police department reacted quickly and arrested the rapist.

For now, there is no official information from PU Novi Pazar related to this case.

