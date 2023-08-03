Home » A man recruited a girl for marriage | Info
A man recruited an injured girl in order to enter into an illegal child marriage.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The police filed a criminal complaint against FE (42) on suspicion of having committed the crime of human traffickingto the detriment of a 13-year-old girlit was announced from the Police Administration (UP), reports “Vijesti”.

“It is suspected that on July 16, by abuse of trust and dependence, he recruited the injured girl with the aim of entering into an illegal child marriage, during which he obtained an illegal benefit in the amount of 10,000 euros,” the UP statement states. The application was submitted to the state prosecutor at the Higher State Prosecutor’s Office in Podgorica, reports Vijesti.me.

