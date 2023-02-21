A teddy bear bouquet decorator revealed what happened when a man mixed up the addresses of his girlfriend and lover.

Teddy bear bouquets have recently gained great popularity, so their decorators have their hands full. A video is circulating on the Internet in which the decorator describes in detail the situation that happened. One man ordered two identical personalized teddy bear bouquets. He wrote a dedication for both his girlfriend and his lover.

On one bouquet it was written “Sanja, I love you”and on the other “I love you forever, Ana”. To make matters more interesting, he signed both as Marko, and then chaos ensued. The decorator explained in the video that the man mixed up their addresses. Sanja received a bouquet with a dedication intended for Ana, while Ana received Sanja’s bouquet.

Since he couldn’t explain what happened, Marko decided to contact the decorator and ask her for a favor. He wanted to say that they made a mistake and that they sent two totally wrong orders, as well as that “coincidentally, both guys have the same name”.

The recording was published with the question: “What would you do?”and then the comments continued. “The truth, only the truth to the end”, “I would help the boyfriend, the customer is always right”, “Well now they both found out the truth”, “Pay him what he wants you to lie. I wouldn’t do that, because everyone has a daughter, mother, sister, friend”, “I would call the girls to say it was a mistake”are just some of the comments.

