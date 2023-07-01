A man shoots a Kalashnikov in Croatia | Info

The shooting took place in Sisak’s Kanak settlement.

There is an emergency situation in the Kanak settlement in Sisak, Croatia. A male person fired from a Kalashnikov, regional media reports. It is assumed that there are also deceased, but this information has not yet been confirmed. Ambulance sirens echo around. There are a lot of police on the ground.

According to the readers of Večernji list, a man shot in the street and set fire to two houses. The settlement is blocked. There is a lot of police on the ground, and the details are not known yet. There are also a lot of injured people.

The shooting took place in Capraška poljane Street, i.e. near the Sisak refinery in the Kanak industrial zone.

