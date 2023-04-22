Home » A man shot his partner in Zitište | Info
In a village in the municipality of Žitište, a man shot his emotional partner, who is the mother of three children.

In the village of Torak in the municipality of Žitište, according to still unofficial information, a man (20) shot his emotional partner (20) with a hunting carbine.

The man is suspected of having shot the victim in the chest at close range. In serious condition, she was transported by ambulance to the Emergency Center in Zrenjanin. She was operated on immediately. For now, it is not known whether her life is in danger. There is also no information about his condition after the operation.

In the village of Torak, no one wants to talk and confirm whether they were spouses in an extramarital relationship. They only mentioned that the man was problematic from before. By the way, the victim is a mother of three children, the youngest being a six-month-old baby.

