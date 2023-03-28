A man stabbed two women to death at an Islamic center in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday morning. The stabbing was carried out around 11 local time (12 in Italy) in the Ismaili Center, a meeting place of the Ismaili Muslim community (a current of Shiite Islam). The police intervened on the spot and shot the attacker to stop him, wounding him: the man, of Afghan origin, was armed with a large knife and injured several other people, the exact number of which is unknown. Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa commented on the matter by saying that it is still premature to hypothesize the cause of the attack, but added that “everything indicates that it was an isolated act”.