A man threatened his ex-girlfriend in Novi Sad Info

D.Ž was arrested in Novi Sad. (2003) who was armed and threatened a former emotional partner that he would kill first her and then himself. He also threatened the police during the arrest.

Source: YouTube/Printscreen/MUP of the Republic of Serbia

With a quick and efficient action, members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UKP, Crime Suppression Service, Special Anti-Terrorist Unit, Negotiation Team and PU Novi Sad arrested D. Ž. (2003)who is accused of being from an apartment in the center of Novi Sad today armed, sent threats to his ex-girlfriend that he would kill her, then himselfeh! How “Courier” finds out, he is, as suspected, first from the father, who was a police officer who stole a service pistol with bullets, a belt and handcuffs from the family home, which the father immediately reported.

The suspect then went to the rented apartment where he is from threatened a twenty-one-year-old girl with death, and also that he would shoot the police if they tried to arrest him. Immediately after the report, members of the MUP took the girl who was threatened and her family to a safe place.

Effective action of police officers D. Ž. was quickly located, disarmed and arrested, and there were no injuries in this action. Due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he committed the criminal acts of illegal production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances, theft and endangering security, the suspect was detained for up to 48 hours and, with a criminal report, he will be brought to the competent prosecutor’s office.

(MONDO/Kurir)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

