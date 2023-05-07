Home » A man threatened to kill all residents of Ruma Info
A man threatened to kill all residents of Ruma Info

A man from Ruma threatened to kill the inhabitants of that city.

Another man was arrested for causing panic and disorder. He threatened to “take a rifle and kill all the inhabitants of Ruma”. Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Service for the fight against high-tech crime at the Directorate for Technology and the Unit for the security of certain persons and facilities, in cooperation with the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade, the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the fight against high-tech crime, arrested DJ (41) due to the existence of grounds suspected of having committed the criminal offense of causing panic and disorder.

It is suspected that in a post on a social network, he threatened to take a rifle and kill all residents of Ruma. The suspect was detained for up to 48 hours and he will be brought to the competent prosecutor’s office along with a criminal report.

