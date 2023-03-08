33-year-old Francisco Severo Torres arrested upon arrival at Boston airport: faces life in prison

(LaPresse) A man tried to open the emergency doors of an aircraft United Airlines, departed from Los Angeles and bound for Boston, United States. Then, according to federal prosecutors, tried to stab a flight attendant around the neck with a broken metal spoon. Francisco Severo Torres, 33 years old, of Leominster, Massachusetts, was arrested upon the plane’s arrival in Boston, charged with interfering with crew members using a dangerous weapon. In the images shot by one of the passengers, the 33-year-old says he wants to get off the plane: “Where they are diverting us, wherever it is, it will be a bloodbath”. The man was then held by the police pending a hearing scheduled for Thursday. If convicted, he could even face life imprisonment. (Lapresse)