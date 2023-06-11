A man wanted to enter the Roland Garros court and take the cup Sports

Unpleasant situation at the “Filip Shatrije” stadium, where the security immediately jumped. From MONDA reporter Nemanja Stanojčić at Roland Garros.

Source: Profimedia

Roland Garros security personnel reacted quickly after Novak Djokovic’s triumph in the final and stopped a man from running onto the field and grabbing the cup! They practically stopped a man in a few seconds with the obvious intention to create chaos after the match and to cast a shadow on the memorable spectacle, in which the Serbian tennis player was the main star.

Nevertheless, at Roland Garros it was once again proven how big the tournament is and how the organizers try and manage to make everything go according to plan, without a single mistake. That was the case throughout the entire tournament, where Nole won his third trophy on Sunday.

Look at the reaction of the security on the field of the “Filip Shatrije” stadium:



See description Averted chaos, WANTED TO RUN IN TO NOK’S! Security immediately jumped, planned to make a BIG INCIDENT in Paris! Hide description Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 3

1 / 3 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 3

2 / 3 Source: MONDO/Nemanja StanojčićNo. picture: 3

3 / 3 AD

Novak Djokovic defeated Kasper Rudo in the Roland Garros final and wrote tennis history, as he overtook Rafael Nadal on the “eternal” list. The Spaniard spoke immediately after Nolet’s triumph and showed that he is really great. During that time, Novak received congratulations in the middle of the field of “Filip Shatrije” and delivered a memorable speech in front of numerous acesincluding the greatest player in the history of American football, Tom Brady, who was a guest in Djokovic’s box.

Novak was also congratulated by the Tennis Association of Republika Srpska.