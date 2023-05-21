A man was arrested for a knife attack in Zaječar | Info

A man in Zaječar allegedly cut another with a knife in front of a restaurant.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

Members of the police in Zaječar arrested S. Đ. (35) from this city suspected to have committed criminal offense slight physical injury.

He suspects that last night, in front of a restaurant in Zaječar, he got into a fight with a man (26) and cut him on the hand with a knife, causing minor injuries. The injured man was treated at the Health Center in Zaječar for medical assistance, the Ministry of the Interior announced.

By order of the prosecutor, the suspect was detained for up to 48 hours and he will be brought to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Zaječar along with a criminal report.

