Home » A man was arrested for a knife attack in Zaječar | Info
World

A man was arrested for a knife attack in Zaječar | Info

by admin
A man was arrested for a knife attack in Zaječar | Info

A man in Zaječar allegedly cut another with a knife in front of a restaurant.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

Members of the police in Zaječar arrested S. Đ. (35) from this city suspected to have committed criminal offense slight physical injury.

He suspects that last night, in front of a restaurant in Zaječar, he got into a fight with a man (26) and cut him on the hand with a knife, causing minor injuries. The injured man was treated at the Health Center in Zaječar for medical assistance, the Ministry of the Interior announced.

By order of the prosecutor, the suspect was detained for up to 48 hours and he will be brought to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Zaječar along with a criminal report.

(WORLD)

See also  INWIT towers for biodiversity

You may also like

Elections in Greece, exit poll: Mitsotakis’ conservatives in...

What do we know about the situation in...

Novak Djokovic dropped to third place on the...

Postponement of the Feast of the Annunciation in...

New Renault 2023 bold city car for price-quality...

Criminologist Radovanović on handing over weapons | Info

Spain, former ETA terrorists candidates for administrative elections....

Spider sculpture by Louise Bourgeois | Magazine

Rune-Medvedev at ATP Rome, the live result of...

Nakba denial is at the heart of pro-Israel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy