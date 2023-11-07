A man was buried in a pond for hours Info

Ivan P. (28) was buried in a hole six meters deep for hours after checking to see if there was water in it.

On Monday, a tragedy occurred in a village near Vladimirac in which he was killed German citizen Georg H. (37) when he and Ivan P. (28) dug a hole six meters deep to check if there was water in it because of the pond. The earth collapsed and buried them.

Ivan was buried for several hours and after he was rescued, he was conscious and communicative. The German citizen who died was also Ivan’s son-in-law.

“He bravely held on during the rescue, digging himself out and trying to stay positive even though almost three meters of earth fell on him. He is married and has a child, he is a serious and honest man even though he is so young. Hardworking and hardworking and we’re glad he managed to pull himself out of that damn hole alive“, say his acquaintances.

Neighbors came to his aid. They brought tools and started digging.

“In half an hour, other neighbors soon came and brought the necessary digging tools. Ivan was conscious and communicative all the time, they were buried by almost three meters of earth and it is a real miracle that he, fortunately, survived. On my own responsibility, since I drive an excavator, I got behind the wheel and grabbed two or three spoons to speed up the excavation, but I couldn’t go any further, everything could collapse in a second and go wrong.“, says a source familiar with the case.

