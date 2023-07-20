Home » A man was in a crane when he was knocked down by a storm | Info
The worker was in a crane that collapsed during a storm in Zagreb.

Source: Twitter/192_rs

One of the most dramatic shots taken during the storm that hit Zagreb is certainly the one where you can see how the wind knocks down a tall crane, which then falls onto the street. But the knowledge that it is the fact that there was a man in the cabin of the crane during the fall is even more terrifying.

The “arm” of the crane saved the life of the worker (36) because it was the first to fall, a the cabin he was sitting in fell on her, it says 24 hours.

Thanks to incredible luck, the man survived, but suffered serious injuries. Jutarnji list has learned that it is an Indian citizen who was hospitalized in Sveti Duh Hospital in Zagreb. Emergency services are still on the ground across the city, and the mayor is appealed to citizens not to leave their homes because public transport is interrupted, but especially not to move by caras it makes it difficult for emergency services to get through while the roads are cleared of branches that fell and blocked the roads.

