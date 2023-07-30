Home » A man was injured in an accident on the Pančevačko bridge Info
World

A man was injured in an accident on the Pančevačko bridge Info

A man was injured in an accident on the Pančevačko bridge Info

The traffic accident happened on the Pančevačko bridge when a vehicle from the bridge landed on the railway line.

Source: MONDO/Jelena Kotlajić

One person was injured tonight in a traffic accident on the Pančevačko Bridge. As “Blic” learns, a man was injured.

He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries Emergency center“, it was confirmed from the emergency services.

The long details of this event are not known, and it is suspected that the accident occurred when the car landed from the bridge onto the railroad tracks. The driver got out of the car immediately after the accident.

Source: Naxi Kamere

Rail and road traffic are not interrupted, and firefighters intervene on the scene. Because of all this, the traffic moves slowly and there is a big crowd at the entrance to the bridge.

20:17 CENTRAL DIARY 30/07/2023 Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

(WORLD/Blic)

