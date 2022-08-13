Home World A man with a gun tried to break into the FBI branch and was shot dead
Original title: A man with a gun tried to break into the FBI branch in the United States and was shot and killed

On August 11, police officers were on duty in Wilmington, Ohio, USA.Xinhua News Agency

According to Xinhua News Agency, Washington, August 11 (Reporter Sun Ding) A man with a gun tried to break into the visitor security area of ​​the FBI Cincinnati City Branch on the morning of the 11th, and then confronted and exchanged fire with law enforcement officers while fleeing, and was eventually shot dead.

The FBI’s Cincinnati bureau said in a statement that night that the man fled and encountered law enforcement officers near Wilmington, Ohio. The man was shot at around 3:45 p.m. and is now dead. The FBI is investigating the shooting.

It’s unclear what the man’s motive was when he tried to break into the Cincinnati precinct with a gun. Federal investigators are examining whether he has ties to far-right groups in the United States, the media reported, citing law enforcement sources. Other media reported that the man may have appeared at the scene of the riot on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a statement that day, saying that violence and threats against law enforcement agencies such as the FBI are dangerous and should be of concern to all Americans.

FBI personnel raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida on the 8th. The US Department of Justice and the FBI were subsequently questioned and criticized by Trump and his supporters.

Trump’s lawyers told US media that investigators took more than a dozen boxes, and the search warrant showed that they were investigating Trump’s actions related to bringing some classified documents to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House in January 2021. .Return to Sohu, see more

