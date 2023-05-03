A man with a knife arrested at Buckingham Palace. In his bag a piece of paper: “I will kill the king”

And as in all fairy tales, even in the awaited coronation of Charles III (which is now only a few hours away: it will be held on the morning of May 6th) the thriller element could not be missing. This morning the British tabloids all opened with the arrest of a man who was circulating near Buckingham Palace carrying a suspicious package containing a knife and several bullets, complete with a threatening message: “I will kill the king”.

At the time of his arrest, which took place yesterday evening, May 2, at 7 pm, the man was railing against the sovereign, but luckily neither Carlo nor Camilla were inside the Royal Palace. «A security perimeter was created around the attacker and it was discovered that the man was carrying a suspicious bag. The bomb squad immediately intervened and a controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution,” Scotland Yard said in a statement.

Police also carried out a precautionary controlled explosion which was covered live on GB News. Nobody at Scotland Yard thinks this is an episode linked to terrorism, but the case of a man with mental problems.

Meanwhile, police checks have been intensified. At least 3,000 agents mixed with the crowd, even in civilian clothes, will watch over Saturday’s big event.

“The police – said a Scotland Yard executive – will be everywhere, and our intelligence and other security forces are aware of the challenge we face. What we have been planning for several months now is one of the most important security operations that the country has planned”.

Dozens of undercover officers will mingle with the crowds as the King and Queen consort make their way to and from Buckingham Palace. And cutting-edge drone jamming technology will be employed during the coronation procession.

Royal Protection agents are planning the biggest security operation in decades. The state of alert is maximum. The greatest danger would be mainly three groups: anarchists, terrorists and activists for ecology and the environment.

General tests

Meanwhile, yesterday evening in a fascinating night and deserted London, the rehearsals of the royal procession took place complete with a golden carriage. The ceremony will take place in Westminster Abbey and with all the transfer motorcade, it is expected to be shorter than his mother’s 70 years ago, around two hours compared to almost four hours. A much larger procession will start from Westminster Abbey, made up of armed forces from Great Britain and across the Commonwealth. The King and Queen will ride in the golden state carriage commissioned in 1760. Charles will be sworn to uphold the law and the Church of England. Seated in the historic Coronation Chair, known as St Edward’s Chair and containing the Stone of Destiny, he will be anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, spiritual head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, with the holy oil consecrated in Jerusalem. It is the central point of the ceremony. The Archbishop will then place on his head the heavy St Edward’s Crown, used in coronations for the last 350 years.