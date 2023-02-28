Home World A military drone has crashed near a city south of Moscow
A military drone crashed near the city of Kolomna, some 100 kilometers south of Moscow, on Tuesday morning. The drone crashed in an uninhabited area, causing no damage. The governor of the region, Andrei Vorobyov, said the drone was intended to hit civilian infrastructure, but did not specify who it would be sent by.

From some images of the crashed drone published on social networks it seems to be a Ukrainian-made drone (model UJ-22 Airborne): at the moment, however, there are no confirmations from either Russia or Ukraine.

If that were indeed the case, it would be the closest attack on Moscow by Ukraine since the beginning of the war. It appears that the target of the drone was a natural gas pumping station of Gazprom, the Russian state energy company. Vorobyov said the incident was being investigated by the FSB, Russia’s internal intelligence service.

In addition, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday morning that two drones were shot down overnight in the Krasnodar region and the Republic of Adygea, on the Black Sea, in the southern part of the country: in this case Russia explicitly claims that they were drones Ukrainians. In the night between Monday and Tuesday in Krasnodar there was a fire at an oil depot, but it is not clear whether or not this can be attributed to a drone attack.

