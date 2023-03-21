On Saturday, March 18, a juvenile man attacked a woman who works in a tailor’s salon in Subotica, and a video from security cameras appeared on social networks.

Source: Twitter/@zozon96233979

A woman who works in a tailor’s shop in Subotica was the victim of an attack by an underage man on Saturday, March 18. The video from the security cameras appeared on social networks and according to the user of the “Twitter” profile who published this video, an unknown man was arrested. At the end of the text, watch the video of the fight.

See photos of the attack on a woman in a tailor’s shop in Subotica

In the aforementioned video, you can see a brave woman pushing away a young man who wanted to rob her. At one point he started cursing and even threatening the police! Fortunately, the woman managed to defend herself and chase away the minor who was allegedly arrested according to the woman who posted the video and who claims to know the woman who was the victim of the attack. The brave woman, also according to the woman who posted the video and who claims to know her, only recently finished chemotherapy.

(WORLD)