A minor attacked two people on a bus in Belgrade | Info

In Borča, on Ovčanski put, an incident occurred when a minor attacked two people on a city bus, who suffered minor injuries.

Source: Mondo

The Belgrade police arrested JV (17) on suspicion of stabbing two young men with a ballpoint pen on Ovčanski put in bus “105” on Wednesday evening.

The minor was questioned at the High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade in the department for minors in the presence of his mother and a lawyer. A criminal complaint was filed against him for causing minor bodily injuries as well as violent behavior. According to witnesses, the fight broke out during the ride on bus “105”.

“At one point, one of the two minors took out a ballpoint pen from the bag and cut the brothers’ face with it. They were admitted to the hospital where they were diagnosed with minor injuries. During the fight, one of the young men fell on the child, but fortunately he was not injured“, says a source familiar with the case.

PV and VV from Borča were injured.

(WORLD/Telegraph)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

