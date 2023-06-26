Home » A minor attacked two people on a bus in Belgrade | Info
World

A minor attacked two people on a bus in Belgrade | Info

by admin
A minor attacked two people on a bus in Belgrade | Info

In Borča, on Ovčanski put, an incident occurred when a minor attacked two people on a city bus, who suffered minor injuries.

Source: Mondo

The Belgrade police arrested JV (17) on suspicion of stabbing two young men with a ballpoint pen on Ovčanski put in bus “105” on Wednesday evening.

The minor was questioned at the High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade in the department for minors in the presence of his mother and a lawyer. A criminal complaint was filed against him for causing minor bodily injuries as well as violent behavior. According to witnesses, the fight broke out during the ride on bus “105”.

At one point, one of the two minors took out a ballpoint pen from the bag and cut the brothers’ face with it. They were admitted to the hospital where they were diagnosed with minor injuries. During the fight, one of the young men fell on the child, but fortunately he was not injured“, says a source familiar with the case.

PV and VV from Borča were injured.

(WORLD/Telegraph)

See also  In Japan, a man stabbed a woman and then shot two policemen: all three people died

You may also like

Alex Hanazaki signs Origens Portinari at CASACOR SP...

“I will reconstruct the truth but now I’m...

News Udinese – Greetings from director Marino /...

Barbie Dreamhouse Experience at JK Iguatemi in São...

Badal Fohmoh: Cameroonian blogger engaged in media education...

News Udinese – Udogie’s agent speaks: “Ready for...

Europe: the desert on the horizon – Fofoot

Mishustin publicly stated: Russia’s “stability is facing challenges”,...

Putin appears on video for the first time...

Wimbledon special rules for Russian and Belarusian tennis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy