A minor from Subotica has the names of mass murderers engraved on his arm Info

A minor, who was arrested in Subotica because he said he was thinking of committing a massacre in a kindergarten, has the names of mass murderers engraved on his arm.

Juvenile DU (16), who was arrested after the psychologist of the gymnasium “Svetozar Marković” in Suboticasaid he was thinking of committing a massacre in a kindergarten, he had the names of mass murderers carved on his arm. It is suspected that, for this reason, he came to physical education classes in a long-sleeved T-shirt, which caused a certain suspicion among students from the class, as well as professors.

As the interlocutor who was informed about the case said, it is assumed that the psychologist initiated the conversation with the minor because of this. “The student admitted that he was thinking of committing a massacre in the kindergarten. The psychologist immediately informed the principal about the contents of the conversation with the student, and he informed the police“, said the interlocutor.

A minor from Backa Topola attracted the attention of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with his posts on social networks. As it turns out, even before he was arrested on suspicion of pedophilia and inciting national, racial and religious hatred, he was exhibiting deviant behavior.

Dušan Pavlović, director of the Subotica high school, said that he asked parents and colleagues to try to calm the situation. “There is absolutely no reason for any panic, the school has a normal atmosphere, and the acts for which DU is accused were not committed at school. Yesterday, we saw from the announcement of the High Court what they are accusing him of. Everything is now in the hands of the state authorities,” said Pavlović. He emphasized that until the publication of the criminal offenses suspected of their student, the high school management had no knowledge of his activities on the Internet, nor in the world of child pornography.

While working on an international investigation, let’s recall, the attention of the American inspectors was drawn to the postings of a minor DU on the Internet in which the young man listed lists of mass murderers around the world. According to unofficial information, the FBI informed the Serbian investigative authorities about its observations. During the checks, the investigators found out that the minor was searching for pornographic content on the Internet, as well as those where information can be obtained about making explosive materials.

An arrest followed, and the investigation order charged the underage high school student with two counts: showing, obtaining and possessing pornographic material and exploiting a minor for pornography and inciting national, racial and religious hatred and intolerance.

