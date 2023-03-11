The police arrested a minor for the murder of Ranko Radošević Eskobar at the gas station in Rušnje.

Source: Kurir/Nenad Kostić

The police arrested Stefan Z. (28) from Leban and Luka L. (26) from Kraljevo as the direct perpetrators of the murder of Ranko Radošević Eskobar. A minor female suspect of complicity in the murder was also arrested as an accomplice.

The identity of the minor is still unknown. It is suspected that the arrested persons are members of a branch of the Kavac clan. They are also suspected of being hired killers. Let us remind you that Ranko Radošević Eskobar was killed on Thursday, March 9, in a cafe at a gas station in Rušnje.

The victim was sitting at the gas station in a cafe drinking coffee when two masked young men, with hoods on their heads and surgical masks, entered the bar and shot. The murdered Radošević was allegedly a high-ranking member of the Nikšić criminal group and close to the Škaljar clan and its leader Jovan Vukotić, who was liquidated in September last year in Istanbul.

Escobar was connected to both the Skaljar and Kavak clans. The murdered Eskobar was allegedly a member of Goran Mijatović’s Bezanija clan, which was liquidated in Belgrade, and the leader of the Nikšić clan, which cooperated with the Skaljar clan, headed by Jovan Vukotić. Radoševič was brought into contact with Veljko Belivuk and Marko Miljković, when a car registered in his name was found in their possession.

(WORLD/Blic)