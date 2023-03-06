A month ago, on February 6, a very serious earthquake hit Syria and Turkey and caused the death of at least 51,000 people: the World Health Organization defined it as «the worst natural disaster» of the last century throughout the European area. The relief efforts went on unabated for days, immediately hampered by a series of conditions, including the cold and, in Syria, the civil war. In some areas of northwestern Syria, those controlled by the rebels, the situation has not changed: a large part of the international aid has not yet reached its destination and millions of people are in extremely precarious conditions.

The earthquake in Turkey and Syria, with a magnitude of 7.8, occurred in the night between Sunday 5 and Monday 6 February between southern Turkey and northern Syria. It hit densely populated areas, and images and videos circulated online since the early hours have shown devastating damage to buildings collapsing in the moment of the tremors. To date it is estimated that between Turkey and Syria have collapsed about 214mila buildings: millions of people were left homeless and the number of missing is still unknown.

The rescue efforts involved tens of thousands of operators, and were immediately hampered by a series of circumstances. First of all, the cold, which slowed down operations, given that many operators worked with their bare hands to dig through the rubble (both in Syria and in Turkey it is winter, like in Italy, and in the days of the earthquake there were significantly lower temperatures average, with lows around 1-2 °C).

The current estimate of the dead is at least 51 thousand people.

The situation was – and still is – particularly complicated in Syria, where a civil war has been raging for 12 years and has devastated the country. Precisely because of the war, on the one hand the government of the Syrian president Bashar al Assad has been under sanctions for years, decided to put pressure on him and push him towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict; on the other hand, the north-west of Syria controlled by the rebels has become difficult to reach: the routes used in recent years to circumvent the controls of the central government passed through southern Turkey, that is, precisely from the point devastated by the earthquake.

In northwestern Syria, even before the earthquake, there were also millions of people displaced from other parts of Syria after having mostly escaped the bombings carried out by the Assad regime. In those areas, the relief efforts had initially been managed by the White Helmets, an organization of civil defense volunteers known for their relief provided to the population during the war, who immediately complained of the insufficiency of their means in the face of the enormity of the damage caused by the earthquake.

But until several days after the earthquake, the only point of access to the territory to bring humanitarian aid was the Bab al Hawa border crossing, between Syria and Turkey. However, that crossing was considered insufficient to bring aid to the local Syrian populations, also because the roads that lead from southern Turkey to Bab al Hawa were heavily damaged by the earthquake and it was not easy for United Nations trucks to travel along them. On 14 February, therefore, the Syrian government had agreed to open two new crossings, at Bab al Salam and at Al Rai, to facilitate the arrival of new aid.

There had also been problems and uncertainties because the Assad regime demanded from the international community that all aid reach Damascus, and maintained that it would then take care of distributing it to the areas controlled by the rebels. But the rebels did not trust them and feared that, as has already happened in the past, the regime would use the aid as a weapon of blackmail, or to starve the population in the areas controlled by them.

These political obstacles have partly been overcome after the Assad regime offered some greater guarantees, but aid continues to struggle to arrive.

A month after the earthquake, some aid arrived, considered few and insufficient, and there is no news of others, also because in general it is difficult to verify what is happening in areas of the country outside the control of the Syrian government. Second the site Relief Web, managed by the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), less than half of the international aid needed for Syria is available to be sent. Even some field reporters from the international press write that in some areas of the north-west international aid has not yet arrived: for example in Idlibone of the main centers controlled by the rebels.

The Norwegian Refugee Council, a Norwegian humanitarian NGO active in the field these days, has told that the situation in some centers of the north-west – in addition to Idlib also Aleppo, Lattakia and Ham – is devastating: many people are still accommodated in makeshift and overcrowded shelters, in the cold and with great risks to their health. There are very long queues to use the toilets, insufficient for the number of people present in the shelters, and up to over 40 people live in some rooms.

There are conflicting versions of the reasons why the aid has not arrived, and even in that case it is difficult to get a precise idea: some aid agencies active in the area they argue that the Assad government impose restrictions on the transit of aid to be used as a weapon against the rebels; others say it is the rebels who have blocked the delivery of aid from parts of the country controlled by the regime.

The situation is also complicated in Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was immediately criticized for the slowness with which relief arrived on the field. He argued that it was impossible to be prepared for a natural disaster of this magnitude, later attributing the slowness of relief efforts to the cold, which had iced and filled the roads with snow.

To date, the relief operations have ended, but the data provided by the government on the consequences of the earthquake are devastating: the earthquake affected about 14 million people, more or less a sixth of the total population of the country. Over 3 million people have had to leave their homes: over a million have been accommodated in shelters set up in tents and containers, the others in dormitories and other structures.

In addition, in Turkey, investigations have been launched against about a thousand people for allegations related to the construction of buildings destroyed by the earthquake. Among them are developers and property owners, accused of having contributed to the construction of buildings that did not comply with anti-seismic standards. In at least 235 cases the investigations have already led to arrests.

Meanwhile the Turkish government – which will face elections in June – has already implemented a harsh crackdown on a series of journalists and television channels who have criticized the government over the past month. They are accused of spreading disinformation: fines have been issued against them and at least one journalist has been arrested.