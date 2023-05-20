A mother drowned a 6-year-old child, another child was saved at the last minute Info

A mother from the city of St. Helens Island in the United States of America has been charged with the murder of one of her children, as well as the attempted murder of another child.

Source: YouTube/printscreen/ABC7

Jamie Bradley-Brown (37) was arrested in St. Helen’s Island, a city in South Carolina in the United States of America on suspicion of killing one of her children and attempting to kill another child, writes “Yahoo news“. She allegedly drowned her six-year-old child, and tried to drown the eight-year-old.

The police received a report on Friday around 01:25 that a woman was allegedly trying to drown her children. Police found the body of six-year-old Makaya Bradley-Braun. It is suspected that she was drowned. The older eight-year-old child called for help and this woke up others in the house who intervened and called an ambulance. The child was saved at the last moment. An autopsy will reveal the exact cause of death.

The eight-year-old was in stable condition after the attempted strangulation, local Sheriff PJ Tanner told reporters at a news conference in Beaufort. She and her 16-year-old sister will stay with relatives. When asked about the mother’s motive for committing this crime, Taner did not want to answer: “I know what happened and it’s pretty horrible,” he said.

(WORLD)