A woman from Minnesota, USA, was sentenced today to life imprisonment after killing her six-year-old son just days after she got custody of him.

Julissa Tyler, 29, was charged last week with first-degree murder in October 2022. when she killed son Eli Hart, who prosecutors said was shot nine times by his mother as he sat. Police officers found the boy’s body in the truck after a traffic control.

Eli’s father, Tori Hart, sued Dakota County Social Services, alleging that employees returned his son Tyler to his mother, despite concerns about her alleged drug use and worsening mental state.

In the closing words of the trial, Tyler’s lawyer Brian Leary confirmed that she participated in the boy’s murder, but that she did not shoot him. Tyler said she was innocent and cursed those present in the courtroom, the “Minneapolis Star Tribune” reported.

