Home World A mother killed her son and received a life sentence | Info
World

A mother killed her son and received a life sentence | Info

by admin
A mother killed her son and received a life sentence | Info

Police officers found the boy’s body in the truck after a traffic control.

Izvor: youtube/screenshot/WGN News

A woman from Minnesota, USA, was sentenced today to life imprisonment after killing her six-year-old son just days after she got custody of him.

Julissa Tyler, 29, was charged last week with first-degree murder in October 2022. when she killed son Eli Hart, who prosecutors said was shot nine times by his mother as he sat. Police officers found the boy’s body in the truck after a traffic control.

Eli’s father, Tori Hart, sued Dakota County Social Services, alleging that employees returned his son Tyler to his mother, despite concerns about her alleged drug use and worsening mental state.

In the closing words of the trial, Tyler’s lawyer Brian Leary confirmed that she participated in the boy’s murder, but that she did not shoot him. Tyler said she was innocent and cursed those present in the courtroom, the “Minneapolis Star Tribune” reported.

(WORLD)

See also  The embarrassment of China, which refuses to utter the word "invasion"

You may also like

First black woman to write a book is...

News Udinese – Is Beto in crisis? /...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have found their...

Turkey, a Syrian mother brings the body of...

Opening routes, remodeling terminal buildings, and technological innovation...

Spain has passed an important law on the...

US President Biden: “The last three balloons shot...

Captain of Thai youth football team trapped in...

Covid, today’s news. EU: “Stop swabs for those...

A new trailer for Monster Energy Supercross 6

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy