breaking latest news – Monica Vinci, the 52-year-old woman, originally from Nureci, who this afternoon stabbed her daughter, Chiara Carta, 13, and then attempted to commit suicide, jumping from a window of the first, is not in danger floor of the family home, in Silì, a hamlet of Oristano, where the tragedy took place in the early afternoon.

Monica Vinci reported some fractures and bruises. She is hospitalized in the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Sassari, where she was urgently transported by ambulance service 118. She is now accused of murder.

In Silì they describe her as a private person. In the past you had worked in a perfumery in Oristano. The woman had probably experienced difficult and uncomfortable moments. She was separated from her husband, Piero Carta, an agent of the local Oristano police. In the afternoon it was he who found the body of her daughter now lifeless in the bathroom of the house, in a pool of blood. The police are on the spot to start an investigation.

