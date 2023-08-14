A mother trains her son to be a good husband | Magazine

What do you think about the parenting method applied by one mother, which caused divided opinions?

The time has come when many psychologists point out that men today are brought up to be “mama’s sons” and not “good husbands and fathers”. Divna Milovanović also spoke about this on one occasion, who pointed out that the stronger sex is looking for a person who will take care of them and thus replace the role of their mother. This is a controversial topic in society, and many have supported a mother who is promoting popular content on TikTok.

She started posting videos in which she explains how he teaches his son to be “a good husband to your daughter” one day. Zohra says that she believes that with these skills, her son will be careful and responsible towards his wife. In the first video, she explained that teaches son how to look forward to shopping for holiday decorations, because she is aware that it is not fun for many men. She added that in this way “your daughter will not have to justify why she spent money on something that seems unnecessary and is expensive”.

In another clip, Zohra reveals that he actively teaches his son about the importance of being emotionally mature: “I’m teaching my son how to keep a journal so he can express his feelings so your daughter doesn’t have to deal with a man who can’t express his feelings or regulate his emotions”. Then, teaches his son to be tidy.

“I teach my son how important it is to always clean the car after driving, so that your daughter always gets into a clean car“, she wrote, not knowing that a trend would arise on TikTok called #TeachingOurSons. Many mothers supported this idea, pointing out that this kind of education is very important because married women tend to adapt to men. Check out some of Zohra’s recordings:

