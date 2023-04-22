A mother whose husband took her children to Switzerland | Info

The story of Jelena Abramović from Belgrade, whose husband, according to her, took her child to Switzerland without permission reminds of the fate of Ana Landeka, who did not see her children for almost a year.

Jeleni Abramović (32) from Belgrade, husband ML (37), as she stated, took her son (2) to Switzerland without permission. Her story reminds of the fate and struggle of Ana Landeka (43), a mother who has not seen her children since June last year, when her ex-husband took their daughter (7) and son (6) to the same country.

Anna’s fight with the Swiss authorities has been going on for months, without significant progress. “These days I am reliving my situation. I completely understand how Jelena feels. I have no smart advice, except to hold on, she has a fight ahead of her! I tell you as a mother, I don’t have enough good words to describe how much I understand her. It’s scary how repetitive this is! And it will repeat itself! Something has to change and somehow get in the way of this“, says Ana Landeka.

She noted that no one can understand the suffering of a mother whose child has been taken away. On June 5 of last year, Ana’s children were taken to Switzerland by their father, and her ex-husband, while she, as she stated, was staying in a safe house because of the threats she received from him.

On the day they were taken to Switzerland, the children were with Ana’s father. When they headed back to her, her ex-husband rushed to the parking lot and put the children in the car and sped away. “I knew what he wanted to do, but since I was employed, the children had to be with their grandfather that day.”said Ana.

As she stated, her ex-husband managed to cross the border with the children without a passport and go to Switzerland. Since then, Ana has not seen or heard from her children. According to her, she doesn’t even know how they are. All she has received from the children so far is one letter. As she says, they drew on her and wrote very painful words. “We called you mom, you didn’t want to answer“, the children write in a letter to their mother, whom they have not seen for almost a year.

Ana Landeka regrets that she cannot explain to her little ones that she never received their call, and that she would give anything just to hear their voice. “I will hear from the children for the first time these days, and that is according to the urgent procedure that has been going on for two months, as we are negotiating with the social service in Switzerland.“, says the interlocutor.

Danica Grubišić, Ana Landek’s lawyer, says that an investigation is being conducted before the First Basic Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade against her ex-husband for the crime of violent behavior. “With unlawful physical force, he pulled the children out of their maternal grandfather’s vehicle, endangering their safety, and on that occasion caused physical injuries to their grandfather and grandmother. He also damaged several parked cars in his uncontrolled driving. The Prosecution has sent a request through the competent authority in Switzerland to be served with a summons for a hearing so that they can file an indictment,” says lawyer Danica Grubišić.

The children have Serbian and Croatian citizenship, while the father has Croatian. So far, it has not been reliably established how he managed to take the children out of Serbia without travel documents. Lawyer Grubišić says that the MUP sent them an official letter that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the responsible officers.

At the time when her husband took the children, Ana Landeka was in a safe house because of the threats she received from him, which date back to the period when they lived together in Switzerland. That’s why she reported him to the local social service. After that, he quit his job and went to a safe house in Switzerland claiming that – Ana is threatening him!

The Swiss authorities temporarily gave the children to the care of the father, on the grounds that he knows the language. However, they did not make any negative claims about Ana as the guardian of the children. Ana’s agony began back then, in 2020. Then, last year, Ana came on vacation to Serbia with her children. Her husband threatens her every day that he will take her children away from her, which is why she turned to a safe house for help. “The children wanted to stay here. My daughter told me she doesn’t want to go back“, says Landeka.

As Ana states, the children do not know the Swiss language and in that country they have no one but him. The daughter, who was supposed to finish first grade this year, is just going to kindergarten. “The father created the perfect space for manipulating the little ones. They live in isolation, without their loved ones. It’s not property, it’s children!”said the interlocutor.

In Switzerland, the father was granted temporary custody of the children, and in Serbia they were granted to Ana by a temporary measure, but acting on the appeal, the High Court annulled that decision and sent it back for a new decision. “Proceedings are being conducted before the Third Basic Court on the lawsuit filed by Ana Landek for divorce. U in that procedure, in addition to the decision on divorce, it should be decided who will be entrusted with the independent exercise of parental rights, obligations to support children and the way of seeing the other parent“, says lawyer Grubišić.

Lawyer Grubišić reveals that the Third Basic Court sent a request for the Center for Social Work in Switzerland to give an opinion on the father’s parental capacity, to which the Swiss court demanded that he be paid 1,000 Swiss francs first! “In the practice of Serbian courts, it is an unknown case that the court requests the payment of 1,000 Swiss francs from the court. This circumstance indicates that there is a possibility of a subjective relationship that exceeds the legal framework“, warns lawyer Grubišić.

Lawyer Grubišić expects that the proceedings before the Third Basic Court in Serbia will end as soon as possible, while for the proceedings in Switzerland, Ana needs to find a good lawyer in that country, in which she needs the help of Serbian competent authorities. “After the father took the children illegally, Ana initiated a procedure through our Ministry of Justice for the return of the children in accordance with the Hague Convention. Now she needs to find a lawyer in Switzerland who will represent her there in the court proceedings regarding her request for the return of the children.“, says lawyer Grubišić.

Let us remind you that Jelena Abramović from Belgrade is experiencing a similar fate, who reported her still legal husband that on Good Friday, April 14, he took their two-and-a-half-year-old son to Switzerland without her consent. Jelena Abramović took her son on Good Friday to see his father, but when she called him later, he was unavailable. She went to the apartment, but no one answered the door. She soon called the police and it was discovered that the father had left the country with the child.

In this case too, the child’s passport was with the mother and it is not known how the father managed to cross the border without the necessary documentation. However, her husband subsequently stated that he received custody of his son from Switzerland in January as a temporary measure until the divorce proceedings are completed.

