A MudRunner Game arrives on March 5th, new trailer

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive announced today that Expeditions: A MudRunner Gamethe new title in the off-road series which will abandon the open world structure for one with more varied although still very open levels, will arrive on 5 March.

We leave you with the official description of the game, the video and a set of images.

Embark on increasingly rewarding scientific expeditions, adapting to nature’s challenges and unlocking the mysteries of unexplored lands. Venture through arid deserts and wild forests to the steepest mountains, full of hidden treasures and forgotten ruins.

Conduct research missions by driving a variety of off-road vehicles along treacherous routes, overcoming obstacles using advanced technologies and high-tech tools. Build and manage your base and equip vehicles with essential gadgets like drones or scanners to ensure success. Hire a world-class team of experts to advance your skills in the field, unlocking new possibilities for exploration.

Experience a new version of the most advanced physics-based off-road adventure, developed by the creators of MudRunner and SnowRunner. Plan your itinerary wisely, flying over the landscapes with the reconnaissance drone. Use your metal detector and camera drone to locate caches of valuable equipment. Traverse extreme landscapes thanks to your vehicle’s arsenal of cutting-edge gadgets, capable of planting anchors to climb difficult slopes or activate depth sounders to probe the depth of the water.
● Manage your camp, building research facilities and hiring experts to unlock new abilities and possibilities during expeditions.

MX Video – Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

