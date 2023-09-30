Home » A Multitude in Prayer: Opening of the Synod Unites God’s People in Listening to the Holy Spirit
A Multitude in Prayer: Opening of the Synod Unites God's People in Listening to the Holy Spirit

A Multitude in Prayer: Opening of the Synod Unites God's People in Listening to the Holy Spirit

Thousands Gather in Vatican for Opening of Synod, Pope Emphasizes the Power of Silence

A great crowd from all over the world gathered in St. Peter’s Square on September 30th to celebrate the opening of the 16th regular session of the Synod of Bishops. The Pope invited everyone to listen to the “inexpressible groanings of the Holy Spirit” and discern God’s will for the believer, the Church, and Christian unity.

The event began with young participants marching from the Basilica of St. John Lateran to St. Peter’s Square, accompanied by the singing of the Taizé community. Families and youth representing the People of God welcomed the Bible and the icon of the Virgin with the Child, carrying them from the obelisk to the stone steps in front of the basilica. St. Damian’s Cross was placed on each side.

Once the Pope entered the venue, leaders and believers from different Christian churches gathered together under the blue sky. They shared personal testimonies, heartfelt songs of praise, and enacted gospel parables to express their unity and gratitude to God for His grace, peace, and creation.

As the sun set along the clock door of the main hall, the vigil prayer officially began. The audience listened to prayers, a Pauline epistle, and Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. Silence filled the square, with only the sound of Bernini’s fountain in the background. Leaders from each Christian church offered prayers in their own languages, while the people recited the Our Father in their mother tongues.

In his homily, the Pope highlighted the importance of silence in the life of believers, the Church, and Christian unity. He referred to the silence surrounding Jesus’ birth, death, and resurrection, emphasizing that Christian silence is not empty but filled with faith and expectation. Silence guards the mystery, just as Abraham and the Virgin Mary guarded the covenant and the life of Jesus.

The Pope also noted the role of silence in the life of the Church. He referenced the Council of Jerusalem, where the apostles listened silently to Barnabas and Paul, allowing the Holy Spirit to mediate different viewpoints. Silence enables fraternal communication and facilitates discernment of the Holy Spirit’s guidance among the people of God.

Furthermore, silence is vital in the journey towards Christian unity. The Pope stressed the importance of silent prayer and emphasized that without prayer, the ecumenical movement is in vain. Jesus prayed for the unity of His disciples, and silence allows believers to receive the gift of unity as Christ desires.

At the conclusion of the prayer vigil, Christian church leaders received seeds as a symbol of unity. The Pope encouraged everyone to implore the Holy Spirit for the gift of hearing God’s voice and understanding the holy purpose to which God calls us.

