Home » a music school collapses – Corriere TV
World

a music school collapses – Corriere TV

by admin
a music school collapses – Corriere TV

The exploded building in Paris is the headquarters of an American music school, the Paris American Academy, located on rue Saint-Jacques. This was announced by «Le Parisien». All the windows in the nearby buildings exploded, the newspaper also announced, specifying that the nearby buildings have all been evacuated.

The firefighters cordoned off the entire neighborhood where the collapsed building is located, and it is impossible to take the rue Saint-Jacques, which leads from the Sorbonne. A girl who was nearby at the time of the explosion testified to BFM TV: “I’ve never heard anything stronger,” she said, adding that she had smelled “a strong smell of gas” in the area.

From the first reports, there would be at least 16 injured people, of which 7 in absolute emergency.

June 21, 2023 – Updated June 21, 2023, 6:38 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  [Photos]California fire razed several people missing in historic town | Wildfire | Greenville | Gold Rush

You may also like

Another conservative US Supreme Court judge is in...

Explosion with maxi-fire in the center of Paris:...

STESI SilwaSlot is coming, a new application module...

Newsletter: Draining nuclear-contaminated water into the sea is...

4.2 earthquake off the Tremiti coast felt on...

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has admitted...

King Gizzard fan found dead after Chicago show

“Patients avoidable suffering”, the Swedish surgeon Macchiarini sentenced...

Armed conflict broke out again in the capital...

Israeli cabinet takes major step toward annexation of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy