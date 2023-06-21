a music school collapses – Corriere TV

The exploded building in Paris is the headquarters of an American music school, the Paris American Academy, located on rue Saint-Jacques. This was announced by «Le Parisien». All the windows in the nearby buildings exploded, the newspaper also announced, specifying that the nearby buildings have all been evacuated.

The firefighters cordoned off the entire neighborhood where the collapsed building is located, and it is impossible to take the rue Saint-Jacques, which leads from the Sorbonne. A girl who was nearby at the time of the explosion testified to BFM TV: “I’ve never heard anything stronger,” she said, adding that she had smelled “a strong smell of gas” in the area.

From the first reports, there would be at least 16 injured people, of which 7 in absolute emergency.

June 21, 2023 – Updated June 21, 2023, 6:38 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

