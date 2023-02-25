A mysterious crater with an area of ​​about 1,400 square meters has appeared in Turkey.

Source: Twitter/ko_shammi

It suddenly appeared in Turkey crater with an area of ​​about 1,400 square meters in Rešadije district, 37 meters in diameter and 12 meters deep. Turkish geologists have so far failed to find a connection between this crater and the series of devastating earthquakes that have hit the country since February 6, the Turkish portal “Jenikonia” reports.

Director of the Center for Research of Natural Phenomena in Obruk, Professor Fetulah Arik, said geologists were on the scene. According to their information, earthquakes have nothing to do with this hole.

“The earthquake of February 6, as well as the aftershocks, have nothing to do with the hole that was created in the previous days. We could not determine why it was created. The ground may have been about to collapse before, but if it was really connected to the earthquake, the hole wouldn’t have opened up 20 days later“, said Arik.

(WORLD/Yenikonya)