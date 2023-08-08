“A National Monument”. Biden secures the Grand Canyon

NEW YORK – “Our land is the soul of America, passed down from generation to generation. Since the beginning of my mandate, I have been committed to preserving at least 30 percent of this extraordinary heritage of ours…”.

In the midst of a summer that has made the southwestern states scorching and is instead causing tornadoes and floods in the northeast, the American president Joe Biden tries to relaunch his tarnished star as an environmental champion, announcing from Red Butler Airfield, in a western film scenario, the transformation into a “national monument” – that is, a protected area – of the area around the iconic Grand Canyon. Right in the heart of Arizona suffocated by a pall of heat which for 31 days reached 48 degrees but has now been plaguing the inhabitants of the capital Phoenix for over 50 days with temperatures above 40.

The designation covers an area of ​​4,046 square kilometers, serves to ensure the permanent blockade of uranium mining in what is considered sacred land by indigenous peoples. “Preserving this land is good for the planet, good for the economy because it creates new jobs in the tourism sector, good for America: the right thing to do”, said the president, speaking exposed to the wind , a baseball cap with the White House insignia on the head.

A designation, that of the new “national monument”, which is only the first stage of a journey that will also take him to New Mexico and Utah – again to talk about the climate – on the occasion of the anniversary of the signing of his Inflation Reduction Act (which took place on August 16, 2022), considered the true cornerstone of his mandate, the largest investment made by the United States to fight inflation and climate change together: 370 billion dollars to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 – compared to 2005 levels – through an energy transition particularly focused on the production of electric car batteries and solar panels and financed with the help of subsidies and an industrial autarky strategy.

For now, the plan seems to work more from an economic point of view (inflation was at its highest level in 40 years a year ago and is now actually down) than from an environmental one. And never mind if it takes time to see results in this sense that he doesn’t have, with the 2024 elections around the corner. A big problem: this is confirmed by a survey carried out by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland, published just on the eve of the trip, according to which 57 percent of Americans think they are not doing enough to tackle the climate crisis. While – and it is equally alarming – 71 say they know “little” or “nothing” about the measures actually implemented. The distrust is almost bipartisan, with 74 percent of respondents skeptical of Republicans and 59 percent skeptical of Democrats as well.

The climate, this summer is tops the concerns of Americans: and it is therefore certainly no coincidence that the journey starts from the fiery Arizona: a politically essential state for him, where in 2020 the victory was contested by Donald Trump and even in 2022 it was necessary to recount up to the last vote. “The polls don’t tell the whole story,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre complained to reporters on the plane to Sunset State: “We will continue to tell Biden’s economic and environmental successes, hoping that the message will get through” .

Certainly, the designation of the new protected area has environmentalists cheering. It will be called “Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni”: the first two words in the native Havasupai language mean “land of the tribes”. the second two, in the Hopi idiom: “footprints of our ancestors”. This status will prohibit the launch of new uranium mining projects on the site, “without affecting existing mining rights”. Sure, uranium mining had already been restricted since 2012 by then-President Barack Obama: but the moratorium would expire in 2032 while now it is permanent and will be more difficult for a possible Republican president to dismantle.The greatest fear is the risk of polluting the aquifers of the crucial colorado river already put to the test by the heat so much that its flow, particularly low, is jeopardizing the supply of water to both urban areas and the agricultural sector. “Climate change is an existential threat,” he finally said before signing the proclamation surrounded by local leaders, some in traditional dress. “But there is nothing that can scare us if we all work together”.