A neurologist’s trick for good sleep | Magazine

One habit is essential for a good and sound sleep.

If you’ve had trouble sleeping, you’ve probably tried every possible trick. However, according to experts, there is one thing that most people overlook, which is crucial to sleep – the temperature in the bedroom. Neurologist Kris Vinter says keeping the bedroom cool makes a big difference.

The American National Sleep Foundation (NSF) recommends that the temperature in the room should always be between 15 and 20 degrees and points out that the average temperature in the home is usually between 21 and 27 degrees. “You may have noticed that when you wake up, your feet are sticking out from under the covers. This is how your body tries to regulate its temperature naturally“, says Dr. Winter.

Keeping your bedroom cool helps keep your body temperature lower, allowing you to fall asleep more easily. “During the REM phase of sleep, the body stops controlling sweating and shivering. Therefore, an excessively warm space leads to a shorter time spent in the REM phase, which can lead to forgetfulness and make it difficult to get up in the morning,” explained the neurologist.

All these are the reasons why experts recommend that you cool down your room before going to bed. There are also cooling mattresses, and before going to sleep you can put the pillows in the freezer for a short time to keep your head cool. Try it and see how much better you will sleep, says the neurologist.

