Jesse Dominguez: an aspiring actor becomes the latest victim of police brutality
Jesse Dominguez, a 33-year-old aspiring actor, has joined the list of victims of police brutality in the United States. His family believes that his death was a result of an interaction with a California State Police officer that occurred Sunday night. Relatives of Dominguez state that his struggles with bipolar disorder and drug addictions was a factor in his interaction with the officer. Dominguez’s interaction with police on Highway 105 resulted in the officer discharging his service weapon against Dominguez. The California Department of Justice is currently investigating the incident. The police’s most recent victim had fallen into a deep depression after failing to find work as an actor. His dream was to succeed in Hollywood as a screen star. His family has confirmed that he carried a Taser for protection during his walk on Highway 105.

