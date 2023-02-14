Born in Barcelona a new club dedicated to pop, indie, guitars and synthesizers, but above all great songs. His name is Magnificent Club and will begin its journey on February 25.

The Barcelonan Sala Magic (Passeig Picasso 40) will host this new club captained by the DJ Luis Lenuit and by Nacho Charming –who were responsible for the emblematic Fantástico room–. The record label also collaborates in this first the wrong genius. You can attend every three weeks, although the dates and the guests who will participate will be announced. And it should be noted that it will be in late night schedulethinking of people who are no longer twenty years old or of fathers and mothers who still want to continue dancing to good music.

The opening party will be February 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and will feature the performance of Carlos Gasca –who will star in a live show first thing in the morning–, to later have as luxury guests the dishes Axel Pi and Jes Senra of Sidonieacting as DJ’s, in addition to his own Louis Lenuit.

There will be no shortage of hits from artists like The Killers, The Kooks, Sidonie, The Vaccines, Second, Suede, Gossip, La Habitación Roja, Franz Ferdinand, Primal Scream, El Columpio Asesino, The Hives, The White Stripes, The Strokes, Vetusta Morla, The Black Keys, Interpol, Pixies, Viva Suecia, The Sunday Drivers, Stereophonics, Arctic Monkeys, Arde Bogotá, The Smiths and many more, both yesterday and today. We could go on, but better let yourself be surprised by the sessions.