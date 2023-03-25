Because of Emiliano Martinez, a new rule was introduced in football.

Source: Profimedia

A new rule was introduced in football and officially, goalkeepers were forbidden to do certain things before taking a penalty. All this happened because of the actions of Emiliano Martinez, the goalkeeper of the Argentine national team, who in the final of the World Cup influenced the players of France in the penalty series with provocations and moves. This is why the International Football Association (IFAB) decided to make changes.

New rules will apply from July 1 this year. Goalkeepers will not be allowed to touch the crossbar, post or net. They must not delay, make any unfair moves to influence the penalty taker or behave in a manner that would show disrespect. As expected, such moves caused the reaction of many, some of them have already spoken out.

One of them is Milan’s goalkeeper Mike Menjan, who was shocked when he heard about this change. “New rule for penalties from 2026. Goalkeepers must turn their backs before the shot. In case they defend the penalty, the shot is repeated,” Menjan wrote on Twitter. What do you think about this change?