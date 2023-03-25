Home World A new rule was introduced in football for goalkeepers | Sport
World

A new rule was introduced in football for goalkeepers | Sport

by admin
A new rule was introduced in football for goalkeepers | Sport

Because of Emiliano Martinez, a new rule was introduced in football.

Source: Profimedia

A new rule was introduced in football and officially, goalkeepers were forbidden to do certain things before taking a penalty. All this happened because of the actions of Emiliano Martinez, the goalkeeper of the Argentine national team, who in the final of the World Cup influenced the players of France in the penalty series with provocations and moves. This is why the International Football Association (IFAB) decided to make changes.

New rules will apply from July 1 this year. Goalkeepers will not be allowed to touch the crossbar, post or net. They must not delay, make any unfair moves to influence the penalty taker or behave in a manner that would show disrespect. As expected, such moves caused the reaction of many, some of them have already spoken out.

One of them is Milan’s goalkeeper Mike Menjan, who was shocked when he heard about this change. “New rule for penalties from 2026. Goalkeepers must turn their backs before the shot. In case they defend the penalty, the shot is repeated,” Menjan wrote on Twitter. What do you think about this change?


Penalties Argentina France
Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport

See also  Hidalgo and Le Pen aim for the Elysée, the two women who divide France

You may also like

Israel, after the twelfth Saturday of protests two...

Salvation points for the Albatross, the Syracusans also...

What are synthetic fuels

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “Dylan Dog. Black Horror”

Students for Justice in Palestine’s 12th annual conference;...

Udinese – In Spain they are certain: “Friulani...

Israel’s defense minister calls for a halt to...

17-year-old from Vicenza dies in the USA, run...

Zebra escaped from the zoo roams the streets...

France, protests against the construction of mega-water basins:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy