A new storm will hit the region on August 2 | Weather forecast

by admin
A new storm will hit the region on Wednesday, August 2, Croatian meteorologist Dragojlović said.

Source: Milutin Vujičić/MONDO

A new severe storm is coming to Croatia on Wednesday, August 2, meteorologist Dragoslav Dragojlović said in the Daily of Croatian Radio and Television.

After several strong storms that hit Croatia and Serbia, Dragojlović announced that a new storm will arrive in the region on Wednesday.

“On the Adriatic, the heat wave lasted for three weeks, with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius and warm nights. There were frequent storms,” ​​said the meteorologist.

“We have a strong signal that in the first half of August the air temperature could be a little lower than the average values ​​for this time of the year. There will be precipitation in places, more than usual for this time of year, so we expect local showers and thunderstorms. It seems that the second half of August will be around average, but we must not rule out new local storms,” ​​he said.

A new storm is coming already on Wednesday, August 2, said Dragojlović and added that there will be showers with thunder at the end of the week. A new storm is possible in a week or two, he concluded.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:25 Serbian storm Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

(WORLD)

