Milestone today released a new trailer for Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6showing us the levels of fun that we can reach with the new Supercross simulator expected for the March 9.

Here it is below, together with the official information on the game:

In this new chapter of the franchise, players will be able to enjoy the new Supercross Parka gigantic environment free-roaming to explore alone or with friends. Supercross Park it’s the perfect place to let loose between five different areas with huge jumps, original tracks and much more. The pilots will be able to descend at full speed from the mountain or perform exhilarating stunts at theairport as they whiz between hangars and abandoned planes. The more curious will instead be able to dig into the secrets of cavawhile allo stadio anyone can feel like the champion of the arena.

In addition to free-roaming, the fifth area – inspired by a real fanfest – will offer players a series of challenges with dedicated missions, preparing them for the competition. Jeremy McGrath, the “King of Supercross” himself, will be personal coaching with a series of quests to push both new riders and seasoned players to their limits. Just like the Supercross Academywhich will have a series of challenges and interactive tutorials aimed at improving the learning curve and speeding up progress. Here, thanks to several new tools and settings to customize the driving aidsplayers will be able to find the bike configuration that best suits their idea of ​​fun.

A game mode completely new will make playing with friends even more exciting: in Rhythm Attack, players will compete in fast-paced 1-on-1 straight-ahead challenges. No bends, no second chances – a new way to play heads up split screen modedesigned to engage all players in the name of pure speed.

Finally, the new Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 will give fans the opportunity to share their passion for motocross bikes online. For the first time, the cross play function will allow you to play online with other players on all consoles, while with editor for helmets and tracks pilots will be able to express their style and share their creations online and cross-platform.