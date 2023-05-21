A new truce attempt has been announced in Sudan

The Sudanese army and the military group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have reached a formal agreement for a seven-day truce, which should allow aid to be brought to the civilian population involved in the fighting, particularly in the capital Khartoum. For weeks, the regular army and the RSF have been fighting for control of the country. The truce is expected to begin on Monday evening and has been negotiated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, with the help of Egypt. It is not clear if and how long it will hold up: so far all attempts to stop the fighting have been systematically violated by one side or the other.

Clashes began in mid-April between Sudan’s regular army, commanded by the country’s president, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the powerful paramilitary group RSF, which is in fact a parallel army (it numbers between 70 and 100 thousand members) and is commanded by the Vice President of Sudan, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti. There are currently over 700 civilian dead and more than 5,000 injured. At least one million people are estimated to have fled the country.