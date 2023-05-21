Home » A new truce attempt has been announced in Sudan
World

A new truce attempt has been announced in Sudan

by admin
A new truce attempt has been announced in Sudan

The Sudanese army and the military group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have reached a formal agreement for a seven-day truce, which should allow aid to be brought to the civilian population involved in the fighting, particularly in the capital Khartoum. For weeks, the regular army and the RSF have been fighting for control of the country. The truce is expected to begin on Monday evening and has been negotiated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, with the help of Egypt. It is not clear if and how long it will hold up: so far all attempts to stop the fighting have been systematically violated by one side or the other.

Clashes began in mid-April between Sudan’s regular army, commanded by the country’s president, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the powerful paramilitary group RSF, which is in fact a parallel army (it numbers between 70 and 100 thousand members) and is commanded by the Vice President of Sudan, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti. There are currently over 700 civilian dead and more than 5,000 injured. At least one million people are estimated to have fled the country.

See also  SFDK, review of his album Inkebrantable (2023)

You may also like

What attracts mosquitoes the most | Magazine

Crvena zvezda brings back Nikola Kalinić. | Sports

Mother and 4-year-old son found dead under bridge

state property has nominated San Paolo for university...

Teodora Džehverović is naked in the music video...

A man in Priboj died after a fight...

What did Zelensky get from the G7

«There is nothing left of Bakhmut, he remains...

Street priest and former peace broker in Mozambique,...

Russia says it has conquered all of Bakhmut

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy