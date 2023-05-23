Home » a new video delves into Braking Point and F1 World
World

a new video delves into Braking Point and F1 World

by admin
a new video delves into Braking Point and F1 World

EA and Codemasters today released the second in-depth video of F1 23, the new episode of the official Formula One simulation to be released on June 16th. The video delves into two important features of the game: Braking Point 2 e F1 World.

After its debut in F1 2021come back this year Braking Point, the narrative story mode. A bold new chapter begins following the careers of young up-and-comer Aiden Jackson and protagonist Devon Butler, now teammates at the Konnersport Racing Team, a fledgling organization hoping to make it big against current real-world F1 teams and drivers. In addition to a host of new rivalries, drama and racing challenges, the story also features a host of new characters. One of these is the new Formula 2 champion and sister of Devon Butler, Callie Meyer, who wants to make it on the biggest stage of all, Formula 1. To bring her story to life, the writing team used the collaboration of three-time W Series world champion and Williams Racing development driver Jamie Chadwick, who provided valuable information from the driver’s point of view.

Another main feature explored is F1 Worlda new way to play that serves as a central hub for different game modes. It features solo and multiplayer experiences, a shared progression system, daily, weekly and seasonal content, a revamped license tier system, and many different ways to play. F1 World will introduce the complex world of Formula 1 to new players and help them get to grips with the game before setting out to conquer the world championship. For longtime gamers, the feature will make them rediscover their favorite areas of the game, including Time Trial, Grand Prix and Multiplayer. As players progress in F1 Worldby facing events and challenges that change over time and align with the season, increase their technical level and earn upgrades that can be equipped on their car of F1 World. This improves the car’s performance and paves the way for more difficult events to tackle.

See also  Japan at the polls: strong abstention expected. Surprises could come from the Communists

We leave you with the video and a set of images.

You may also like

Women surprise with the melancholic “Horizontal on fire”

Average dinar exchange rate May 23, 2023 |...

Hyundai e Corner System for parallel parking and...

Sudan ceasefire in force under Jeddah agreement, Washington...

At least 12 people died in a crush...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 23 May...

Elections Turkey, Kilicdaroglu turns towards nationalism to win...

Sinan Ogun backs Erdogan in Turkish presidential runoff...

What destiny awaits the African continent crowded with...

Calenda and Renzi have signed a truce (so...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy