a new video delves into Braking Point and F1 World

EA and Codemasters today released the second in-depth video of F1 23, the new episode of the official Formula One simulation to be released on June 16th. The video delves into two important features of the game: Braking Point 2 e F1 World.

After its debut in F1 2021come back this year Braking Point, the narrative story mode. A bold new chapter begins following the careers of young up-and-comer Aiden Jackson and protagonist Devon Butler, now teammates at the Konnersport Racing Team, a fledgling organization hoping to make it big against current real-world F1 teams and drivers. In addition to a host of new rivalries, drama and racing challenges, the story also features a host of new characters. One of these is the new Formula 2 champion and sister of Devon Butler, Callie Meyer, who wants to make it on the biggest stage of all, Formula 1. To bring her story to life, the writing team used the collaboration of three-time W Series world champion and Williams Racing development driver Jamie Chadwick, who provided valuable information from the driver’s point of view.

Another main feature explored is F1 Worlda new way to play that serves as a central hub for different game modes. It features solo and multiplayer experiences, a shared progression system, daily, weekly and seasonal content, a revamped license tier system, and many different ways to play. F1 World will introduce the complex world of Formula 1 to new players and help them get to grips with the game before setting out to conquer the world championship. For longtime gamers, the feature will make them rediscover their favorite areas of the game, including Time Trial, Grand Prix and Multiplayer. As players progress in F1 Worldby facing events and challenges that change over time and align with the season, increase their technical level and earn upgrades that can be equipped on their car of F1 World. This improves the car’s performance and paves the way for more difficult events to tackle.

We leave you with the video and a set of images.