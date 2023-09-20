Home » a new Xbox Series
Another leak from the documents that Microsoft submitted to the FTC, and this time they concern hardware: according to some leaked slides, Microsoft is preparing to release a new wireless controller with haptic feedback and gyroscopesas well as a new one Xbox Series X all-digitalwhich will maintain the hardware characteristics (therefore it won’t be a console mid-gen) but will have a cylindrical design rather than rectangular.

The code name of the new console is “Brooklyn” and it should arrive at fine 2024while the immersive controller is called internally “I’m sorry” (Sibyl), could have a two-tone design, according to the slide shown, and should come to end of May 2024.

Here are the slides: we just have to wait for official information from Microsoft!

