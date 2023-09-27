Home » A New York judge has ruled that Donald Trump committed tax fraud over several years
A New York court judge he established that former US President Donald Trump committed tax fraud for several years by falsifying the real values ​​of his properties and companies. Judge Arthur Engoron decided this at the request of the Attorney General of the state of New York, Letitia James, who since 2019 has been investigating various financial crimes of which she accuses Trump, for which a civil trial will begin on Monday 2 October. Trump had agreed to undergo summary judgment by Engoron on tax fraud charges, ahead of the larger trial in which prosecutors are seeking a $250 million fine for the former president and a ban on his activities businesses in New York state.

