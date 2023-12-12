A Norwegian oil tanker was attacked by Houthi rebels with a missile off the coast of Yemen

A Norwegian ship was targeted by a missile near the coast of Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels, as sponsored by Iran. The United States Central Command announced that the missile caused a fire on the Norwegian-flagged oil tanker, but no casualties have been reported. Hours later, Yemen’s Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, took responsibility for the attack on the oil tanker.

The assault raises concerns about threats to commercial shipping in the region due to the ongoing conflict. Analysts have suggested that the Houthis are looking to boost their popularity after years of civil war in Yemen. The attacks on ships and missiles aimed at Israel have intensified as the war between Israel and Hamas threatens to escalate into a more widespread regional conflict.

The United States and France have reported Houthi drones targeting their ships, but have refrained from direct retaliation. The international repercussions of the war between Israel and Hamas seem to have widened, increasing the risk of new maritime attacks.

The USS Mason has been providing assistance to the Strinda, which was hit by the missile and subsequently caught fire. The ship was en route to the Suez Canal after coming from Malaysia. The Houthis have claimed that they will block ships headed to Israel if food and medicine are not allowed into besieged Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Despite the series of alleged attacks by the Houthi rebels, the US and Israel have stated that the ships targeted have no affiliations with their countries. Nonetheless, the attacks on commercial shipping near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait pose a significant threat to the transport of goods and energy through the Suez Canal.

The conflict in the region has already had profound effects on maritime transportation, with ongoing international implications.

Share this: Facebook

X

