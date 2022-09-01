



Original title: A number of new policies for trade in services will steadily advance the opening up of the service industry

The 2022 China International Trade in Services Fair will be held at the Beijing National Convention Center and Shougang Park from August 31st to September 5th. Six categories of activities will be held, including the global service trade summit and the release of results.

In 2022, a total of 65 countries and international organizations will participate in the Service Trade Fair, and more than 1,400 companies will participate offline. The pictures are all taken by reporter Shi Li

The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services opened yesterday with the theme of “Service Cooperation Promotes Development, Green Innovation and Welcomes the Future”. The annual event will showcase the new trends and new formats of service trade, as well as the new look of the expanding and opening up of the service industry. The reporter learned that a number of favorable policies are expected to be introduced, such as the overall plan of the national service trade innovation and development demonstration zone and the establishment of comprehensive pilots for the expansion of the service industry.

The Beijing branch of Korea Nonghyup Bank was approved for opening, and Morocco Attija Rewafa Bank was approved to set up a representative office in Beijing…Beijing is building a new highland for opening up the financial industry, and a number of foreign financial institutions are actively entering the Chinese market.

Not only Beijing, but the comprehensive pilot areas for the expansion and opening of the service industry have been launching landmark opening-up projects to attract foreign investment: Shanghai is focusing on attracting fintech and foreign-funded vocational skills training enterprises; Tianjin is accelerating the construction of a financial leasing industry cluster and developing aircraft and ship leasing businesses ; Hainan cultivates cultural, sports and entertainment integration development projects; Chongqing lays out large scientific installation projects, etc.

Further opening-up policies have been introduced. Beijing has successively launched nearly 60 opening-up measures in 9 industries including science and technology, culture, and telecommunications, as well as nearly 70 policy innovations in the development of high-tech industries and financial services to the real economy. Tianjin, Shanghai, Hainan, and Chongqing have also carried out differentiated exploration based on regional strategies and local development orientation, and launched a total of 151 characteristic pilot measures.

Cheng Shi, chief economist of ICBC International, said that to accelerate the globalization of service trade in the future, it is necessary to further break through institutional barriers.

In recent years, my country has continuously improved the service trade policy system, built a service trade innovation and development carrier and platform, and promoted the high-quality development of service trade. The “Overall Plan for Comprehensively Deepening the Pilot Program of Innovative Development of Trade in Services” was released in August 2020, and 28 pilot regions have explored a number of institutional innovation achievements.

“The State Council has approved the implementation of five laws and regulations in the pilot areas, involving market opening such as travel, commercial franchise, patent agency services, technology import and export, and exhibition holding, all of which have been implemented and achieved initial results.” The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. Ren Shujueting said at a recent press conference.

Shu Jueting revealed that in the next step, the Ministry of Commerce will work with relevant departments to push forward the full implementation of the pilot tasks to ensure the high-quality completion of the pilot work. On this basis, we will promptly formulate and improve the overall plan for the National Service Trade Innovation and Development Demonstration Zone.

“Adding a comprehensive pilot program for expanding the opening up of the service industry” is one of the tasks set forth in this year’s government work report. Guo Tingting, Assistant Minister of Commerce, said at a recent press conference of the State Council Information Office that it will promote the establishment of comprehensive pilot areas for expanding the opening up of the service industry and introduce more reform and innovation pilot measures.

After seven years of exploration and innovation, the comprehensive pilot demonstration of the expansion and opening of the service industry has been piloted in five places: Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Hainan, and Chongqing. The comprehensive pilot demonstration has promoted 7 batches of 35 experience cases to the whole country, covering various fields such as industrial opening, trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and system and mechanism reform.

Bai Ming, deputy director of the International Market Research Institute of the Academy of Commerce of the Ministry of Commerce, said in an interview with a reporter from the Shanghai Securities News that the comprehensive pilot program of expanding the opening up of the service industry has enhanced the service industry’s ability to absorb foreign investment and made an important contribution to stabilizing foreign investment. Expanding more pilot areas will accumulate more experience and provide a model for the open development of the national service industry.

The data shows that in the first seven months of this year, the five provinces and cities that have launched the pilot service industry attracted 33.3 billion US dollars of foreign investment, a year-on-year increase of 27.6%, 13.6 percentage points higher than the national total, and the amount of foreign investment absorbed by the national service industry accounted for 35.8%. %.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Wang Meng