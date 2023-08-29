A Pakistani court suspended the three-year prison sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan

A court in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Tuesday suspended the recent three-year prison sentence for the country’s former prime minister Imran Khan, who was arrested soon after his sentence in early August. The court said he could be released on bail.

Khan was convicted on corruption charges for not declaring the profits obtained by selling some gifts received from representatives of foreign countries during his mandate, between 2018 and 2022. Khan has always denied any responsibility. According to his supporters, he has long been a victim of political persecution by the Pakistani government.

Khan is 70 years old, is a former cricket champion and is the most famous and popular politician in the country: he was elected prime minister in 2018 with the Pakistan Justice Movement (PTI), a nationalist and populist party founded in 1996, and disheartened in April 2022. At the time Khan claimed to be the victim of a conspiracy hatched by the army, which has considerable political influence in Pakistan especially as regards security and foreign policy, and which in 2018 had contributed its support to Khan’s victory in the elections.

